Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Experience the magic of autumn with the Fall Foliage Festival at Sky Meadows State Park!

Oct. 18 - 19, 2025. 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Experience the magic of autumn with the Fall Foliage Festival at Sky Meadows State Park! Nestled in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the park offers the perfect backdrop for celebrating the stunning colors of the season. Enjoy two full days of breathtaking views of the changing leaves, wagon rides, and scenic hikes through vibrant forests. The festival runs from 11:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th, and features family-fun activities, community partners, live music, and delicious fall treats, making it a delightful event for all ages. Come and embrace the beauty of fall, connect with nature, and create lasting memories.

For up-to-date foliage information follow our online Foliage Report.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov