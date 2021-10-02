Fall Farm Days: The Nature of Sky Meadows

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Wildlife at Sky Meadows

Historic Area

During Fall Farm Days' nature weekend, get in touch with nature and explore a managed landscape rich in biodiversity. Discover the native plants and animals that call the park home. Hear about the park's American Chestnut Plot and enjoy special self-guided nature-based activities.

In addition to the nature-themed programs, we also offer Mount Bleak House tours, a children's play area, and live music. Come back the following weekends for more Fall Farm Days fun: October 9, 10 & 11: Life on the Farm, October 16 & 17: Rest and Rejuvenation, October 23 & 24: History of Sky Meadows.

$10/car parking fee.