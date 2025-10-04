Fall Color Ramble

Grandfather Mountain 2050 BLOWING ROCK HWY, Linville, North Carolina 28646

From Oct. 4 through 12, guests enjoy short, guided nature walks that highlight Grandfather Mountain’s fall colors. The Fall Color Rambles take place daily, weather permitting. The short excursions begin at 1 p.m. and typically last for 30 minutes. Rambles will start outside the entrance of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. Included with admission.

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
