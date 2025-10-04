As the Blue Ridge Mountains begin to burst with fall color, Grandfather Mountain invites leaf-lookers to see the brilliant change from one of the best leaf-looking destinations in the South. For a surefire glimpse of the autumn’s beauty, leaf-lookers partake in Grandfather’s Fall Color Ramble, a series of guided walks through the mountain’s most colorful locations to be held during the first week in October — and sometimes beyond, should foliage and weather permit.

These easygoing rambles, led by members of the park’s naturalist staff, give guests an opportunity to learn more about color change and explore the species of plants and trees native to Grandfather Mountain. Get a close-up view of our myriad species of plants and hardwood trees that range from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. Become more familiar with tree identification and the science behind the annual phenomenon.

The walks are offered daily, weather permitting, and are included with admission. Rambles will begin outside the entrance of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

And those unable to attend a ramble needn’t worry. All throughout October and possibly beyond, Grandfather Mountain offers an ample display of fall color — even after the local leaves have peaked, as the park’s elevation allows guests to see the season unfold through the valleys below.

In addition, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month in our Fall Color Gallery and social media, including Facebook, Twitter (@GrandfatherMtn) and Instagram (@grandfathermtn).

2025 Dates: October 4 – 12, 1 – 1:30 p.m.