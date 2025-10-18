× Expand graphic designed by Mandy Jo of Creative Slingers of Ink Book Event Authors - Fall Book Festival Fall Book Festival presented by Creative Slingers of Ink on Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11 am to 5 pm, at the Historic Greer Depot, 300 Randall St. Suite D, Greer, SC 29651

🎉 FOR READERS

Get ready for a fun-filled day of books, creativity, and community!

Join us at the Fall Book Festival 2025, hosted by Creative Slingers of Ink, featuring 30+ indie authors from a wide variety of genres. This is your chance to meet local writers, find new favorites, and enjoy a relaxed, book-loving atmosphere in a historic indoor venue.

Highlights for readers include:

🎟️ Free festival admission

📚 Meet-and-greet with authors of all genres

🎤 Live author readings throughout the day

🧭 Passport to Reading game – visit author tables, get your passport stamped, and enter to win one of three book-filled prize boxes!

💜 Book Drive for Greer Relief – Bring a new or gently used book to support local families in need

✍️ FOR AUTHORS

Applications for the Fall Book Festival 2025 have now closed, so check out our authors that will be attending. They are listed on the website.

💡 Still hoping to participate?

We’re always accepting authors for the waitlist, because let’s face it—life happens! If a selected author withdraws, we’ll reach out to waitlisted authors based on genre balance and submission order. There’s no cost to be on the waitlist, and it’s the best way to be considered if a spot opens up. You'll find the waitlist signup form on the website.