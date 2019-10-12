Fall Arts in the Park
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
Join us for the Fall Arts in the Park festival in the Downtown City Park in Blue Ridge, GA. Enjoy nearly 100 fine art and fine craft artists, delicious food, kid’s art alley and mother nature’s colorful array of fall splendor. Weekend Admission: adults $5; children under 12 free.
Info
