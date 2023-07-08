Fairy Day 2023
Daniel Boone Native Gardens 651 Horn in the West Dr, North Carolina 28607
Fairy Day in Daniel Boone Native Gardens
Annual Fairy Day free for children and people dressed in festive, fairy attire or $2 for adults. Various craft and food vendors as well as organizations providing activities will be present throughout the gardens. Join us for this fun, enchanting fundraiser benefiting the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family