Visit the historic campus of Pine Mountain Settlement School for demonstrations, exhibits, contests, tours, vendors, music, and more!

A tradition that reaches back almost to the beginning, Fair Day is an annual event for community, connection, and celebration of our traditions and heritage! We are excited to move Fair Day to August so we can revive the original purpose of Fair Day - to enable folks to share the bounties of their garden and learn techniques, both new and old, to ensure better production on small plots of land dotting the hollers and hillsides of Eastern Kentucky. We welcome vendors to sell their wares and everybody everywhere to come enjoy good food, good music, and a good time at Pine Mountain Settlement School!