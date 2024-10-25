Explore Black History in the American West in New Exhibit at the Upcountry History Museum

× Expand Provided by UHM This hand-made quilt by Carolyn Crump is entitled, "1903 - The Game Changer." ©Carolyn Crump 2018

Exploring the path of Black history in the American West with a timeline of original pictorial quilts is the focus of "Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West," a first-of-its-kind exhibition opening at the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate.

Featuring 50 quilts created by the Women of Color Quilters Network specifically for this exhibition, this collection helps dispel the myth that Black pioneers in the Old West were mostly cowboys. Each quilt illustrates the rich diversity of their occupations and achievements in society, religion, education, and the arts. Themes and topics within this collection touch on exploration, women’s empowerment, civil rights, resilience and resistance, entrepreneurship, and community.

The choice of quilts as the visual medium for this exhibition accentuates the intersections of Black people on the Western Frontier while informing others about the art form and its important role in Black history. Quilts have always been at the core of artistic expression, taking form in the social, economic, and spiritual lives of the women who make them.

“When thinking about the American Wild West, many imagine characters from a classic Western movie,” said Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi, artist, historian, and curator. “But the reality is, the West is – and was – a melting pot. This groundbreaking exhibit fills in the mostly missing historical record of Black people in 19th-century America.”

"Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West" will be on display from Oct. 26, 2024, through March 2, 2025. It was organized by The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art located in St. Petersburg, Florida, and guest curator Dr. Mazloomi.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.