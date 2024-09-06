Exhibit Presents Unique Perspective of Renowned Artist Frida Kahlo

× Expand Photo Provided By UHM This carbon process print is of Frida with Olmeca Figurine, Coyoacán taken in 1939 by Nickolas Muray.

Recognized as one of Mexico’s most prolific and well-known female artists, Frida Kahlo’s work has been the subject of many exhibitions. In “Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray,” the Upcountry History Museum presents an intimate look at the artist herself as seen through the photographic lens of her long-time friend, Nickolas Muray.

In May 1931, Muray (1892-1965) traveled to Mexico on vacation where he met Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), a woman he would never forget. The two started a romance that continued on and off for the next 10 years and a friendship that lasted until her death. Approximately 50 photographic portraits taken by Muray are featured in this exhibition. These photographs, dating from 1937 to 1946, take visitors on a visual journey through Kahlo’s life and art bringing to light Kahlo's deep interest in her Mexican heritage and the people with whom she shared a close friendship.

Muray, a pioneer in color photography, captured a more personal side of Kahlo that few saw; a side that shows the person behind the artwork rather than her artwork alone. A prolific photographer whose archives contain over 25,000 images, he photographed Kahlo more than any of his other subjects.

“Frida Kahlo: Through the Lens of Nickolas Muray” is on display through October 13, 2024. This exhibition was organized by Nickolas Muray Archives and is circulated by GuestCurator Traveling Exhibitions.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.