Exchange Place Fall Folk Arts Festival

The historic valley farmstead bustles with activity by vendors, demonstrators, bakers, and kettle corn makers! The Brunswick stew and apple butter kettles over the open fire yields a distinctive and inviting aroma to the grounds. Music fills the air throughout the weekend from the community band, dulcimer players, and bluegrass bands, The harvest market includes a colorful array of corn, pumpkins, and squash. Many heritage craftspeople demonstrate the “necessities of the 1850’s” - vegetable dyeing, quilting, basket making, rope making, chair making, caning, whittling, blacksmithing, weaving, spinning, pottery, hearth side cooking, soap making, apple cider squeezing, and hand made toys - to name a few. Cotswold sheep are fed and petted; Zack and Elliott, the team of Suffolk horses, pull the large three seater station wagon; the Durham cows bawl in the paddock, and the chickens try to hide.