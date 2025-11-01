Everything Outdoor Fest
to
Historic Hopkins Farm 3717 Fork Shoals Rd, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29680
Courtesy Everything Outdoor Fest
Join us November 1-2, 2025, at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville, South Carolina!
Everything Outdoor Fest is for the curious, the brave, the explorer. Everything Outdoor Fest is a non-profit, annual weekend event inviting people to connect with nature, explore adventure, and discover wellness. We aim to be the leading outdoor festival in the region, exposing people to a variety of activities, workshops, and entertainment regardless of age, capability, gender, race, and economic status.
From fishing, cycling, off-roading, camping and hiking, come discover and connect with a community sharing your passion. Talk to industry experts, demo your favorite bike or paddleboard, and discover new things, all while falling in love with life outside of four walls.
Single Day Tickets
- Adults - $12
- Military - $10
- Kids, Ages 4-12 - $6
- Kids 3 & under - FREE
Festival Passes
- Weekend Pass - $20 (Ages 13 & older, ticket valid Saturday & Sunday)
- Kid's Weekend Pass - $10 (Ages 4-12, ticket valid Saturday & Sunday)