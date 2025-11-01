× Expand Courtesy Everything Outdoor Fest

Join us November 1-2, 2025, at Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville, South Carolina!

Everything Outdoor Fest is for the curious, the brave, the explorer. Everything Outdoor Fest is a non-profit, annual weekend event inviting people to connect with nature, explore adventure, and discover wellness. We aim to be the leading outdoor festival in the region, exposing people to a variety of activities, workshops, and entertainment regardless of age, capability, gender, race, and economic status.

From fishing, cycling, off-roading, camping and hiking, come discover and connect with a community sharing your passion. Talk to industry experts, demo your favorite bike or paddleboard, and discover new things, all while falling in love with life outside of four walls.

Single Day Tickets

Adults - $12

Military - $10

Kids, Ages 4-12 - $6

Kids 3 & under - FREE

Festival Passes

Weekend Pass - $20 (Ages 13 & older, ticket valid Saturday & Sunday)

Kid's Weekend Pass - $10 (Ages 4-12, ticket valid Saturday & Sunday)

Get Tickets