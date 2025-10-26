× Expand Image courtesy of Roots Grown Deep Multi-continental ensemble Roots Grown Deep Concert includes Aditi Sethi, Jay Brown, Joel Karabo Elliott, Scott Sheerin, and Jahidi.

Enjoy an evening of community and music with An Evening for All Souls: A Gathering of Song and Spirit, Sunday, Oct. 26 at Kanuga. The evening begins at 4 p.m. at Kanuga Lake with a community choir workshop, followed by dinner and luminaria making on the Rocking Chair Porch Lawn at 5 p.m., and concludes with a concert by musical artist Roots Grown Deep at 6 p.m., with a luminaria release on the lake at dusk. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Cost: Concert only, $9.94; Concert & Dinner, $21.33. Location: 471 Kanuga Chapel Dr. in Hendersonville. Registration and more info at kanuga.org/events.