An Evening for All Souls: A Gathering of Song and Spirit

to

Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina

Enjoy an evening of community and music with An Evening for All Souls: A Gathering of Song and Spirit, Sunday, Oct. 26 at Kanuga. The evening begins at 4 p.m. at Kanuga Lake with a community choir workshop, followed by dinner and luminaria making on the Rocking Chair Porch Lawn at 5 p.m., and concludes with a concert by musical artist Roots Grown Deep at 6 p.m., with a luminaria release on the lake at dusk. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Cost: Concert only, $9.94; Concert & Dinner, $21.33. Location: 471 Kanuga Chapel Dr. in Hendersonville. Registration and more info at kanuga.org/events.

Info

Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Religion & Spirituality
828-692-9136
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - An Evening for All Souls: A Gathering of Song and Spirit - 2025-10-26 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - An Evening for All Souls: A Gathering of Song and Spirit - 2025-10-26 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - An Evening for All Souls: A Gathering of Song and Spirit - 2025-10-26 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - An Evening for All Souls: A Gathering of Song and Spirit - 2025-10-26 16:00:00 ical