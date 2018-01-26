AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON

to Google Calendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00

Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201

Join us Friday, January 26 at 7pm for an evening of stories and music with luthiers Jayne Henderson and Wayne Henderson. Jayne will give a talk on her road to becoming a luthier, learning from her father Wayne, and the innovations in eco-sustainability she is bringing to the craft. She will also present a brief demonstration showing some of the tools, woods, and techniques she uses. After the talk and demo, Wayne will give a short performance playing some of Jayne’s instruments for the audience.

This program is inspired by the current special exhibit The Luthier’s Craft: Instrument Making Traditions of the Blue Ridge. Both Jayne Henderson and Wayne Henderson are featured in this exhibit.

An Evening with Jayne Henderson and Wayne Henderson is free and open to the public, though there is a suggested donation of $5. Seating is limited so we are asking that people RSVP for the event.

Info
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
423-573-1927
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - AN EVENING WITH JAYNE HENDERSON AND WAYNE HENDERSON - 2018-01-26 19:00:00
BRC News Sprocket2

BRC Subs MJ 16

Facebook logo

Visit Our Sister Magazines!

Roanoker Logo 2018

Life Outside magazine

bridebookva.com

Your Favorite Stories

Blue Ridge Parkway Resources: