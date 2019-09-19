Euphoria: Food, Wine & Music Festival

Featuring exclusive tastings, cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, and multi-course dinners with celebrity chefs, this upscale event shines a spotlight on Greenville’s robust culinary community. With intimate musical experiences, live concerts and renowned singers and songwriters, Greenville's thriving arts scene is also showcased. Now in its 14th year, euphoria was founded in 2006 by award-winning singer-songwriter Edwin McCain (I'll Be, I Could Not Ask for More), along with restaurateur Carl Sobocinski (Table 301 Restaurant Group). Proceeds from the event fund Local Boys Do Good, the 501(c)(3) created to benefit local non-profit organizations.