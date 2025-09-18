euphoria Food, Wine & Music Festival

Food, Wine & Music Festival in Greenville, SC presented by Lexus — September 18-21, 2025.

MORE THAN CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED FOOD

While euphoria shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known, one of our main missions is to cook up goodwill for our community. Since 2006, our non-profit festival not only makes a substantial economic impact on the city year after year, but proceeds from euphoria are distributed through annual grants to local charitable organizations.