Ephraim Bee Festival

The Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce will host a festival on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at Doddridge County Park in honor of Ephraim Bee, one of the county's most notable characters. If your business or organization is interested in participating, there's still time to become a vendor or exhibitor. You can contact us on Facebook or email us at doddridgecountychamber@gmail.com. A downloadable application under the Vendors tab on our website is also available.

Vendors and entertainment will be announced soon. Thanks to our members and sponsors, there's no entrance fee and all entertainment is free, including live music, bounce houses and face painting!