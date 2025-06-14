The Enslaved Community at Mount Bleak

× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Journey through these difficult stories alongside staff and volunteers. Explore Mount Bleak through a unique tour focused on the enslaved community.

June 14, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

In 1860, nearly half of Fauquier County's 21,706 residents were enslaved, with thirteen enslaved individuals living at the Mount Bleak Farm. Journey through these difficult stories alongside staff and volunteers. Explore Mount Bleak through a unique tour focused on the enslaved community. Follow your nose toward the log cabin to discover what traditional recipes and stories are being told around the hearth.

About Virginia State Parks History and Culture Day

On June 15, 1936, Virginia became the first state to open an entire park system of six parks on the same day. To celebrate this significant anniversary, Virginia State Parks hosts History and Culture Day every year on June 15, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to explore the stories that make our parks special while enjoying the scenic beauty of its natural landscapes. From cultural demonstrations and reenactments to ranger-led kayaking tours and guided nature walks, History and Culture Day offers special programs for visitors of all ages.

Other details

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov