× Expand Visit Cherokee NC

Experience the magic of the holiday season at the Enchanted Island of Lights in Cherokee, NC. This enchanting display transforms the island into a winter wonderland, featuring dazzling light installations, festive decorations, and seasonal music. Visitors of all ages can stroll through the illuminated pathways, marvel at the twinkling lights, and soak in the holiday spirit. With activities for the whole family, including visits with Santa Claus and hot cocoa by the fire, the Enchanted Island of Lights is a must-see destination for holiday cheer in Cherokee.