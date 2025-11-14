× Expand See Rock City

Celebrate over 30 years of holiday tradition at Rock City's award-winning Enchanted Garden of Lights — where joy, wonder, and magic await!

Warm your heart during Chattanooga’s most enchanted holiday celebration. Experience Rock City Gardens as a nighttime winter wonderland. Enjoy the sights and sounds of the season amidst the unparalleled natural beauty of this enchanted place. This uniquely festive light experience has become a beloved holiday tradition and is not to be missed.

Take a stroll down the lighted Grand Corridor and experience the twinkle of icy lights! Be immersed in an all-new Santa experience with two photo opportunities for the 31st anniversary of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Carter Cliffs, the original home of Rock City’s founders Garnet and Frieda Carter.

All guests must reserve an entry time in advance online. Tickets cannot be purchased upon arrival at the ticket desk. Gem Members do NOT need reservations.

Hours & Pricing

November 14, 2025 – January 4, 2026 | Hours of Operation: 4:00pm - 10:30pm (11:30pm Peak Nights)

TICKETS SOLD ONLINE ONLY. Tickets will not be sold in-person. Purchase timed-entry tickets early for best availability.

Pricing for the Enchanted Garden of Lights is based on the date of your visit. After clicking Buy Tickets, choose your visit date from the calendar to see the available ticket options.

Annual Passholders: 2025 and 2026 Passholders do NOT need reservations and are welcome to visit on any night included with their benefits by showing their pass to the greeter, including SOLD OUT nights.

Silver Annual Passholders: Silver Annual Passholders can attend Enchanted Garden of Lights on select nights.

Gold and Family Annual Passholders: Gold and Family Annual Passholders can attend Enchanted Garden of Lights any night during the length of the event.