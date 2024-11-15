Enchanted Garden of Lights
to
Lookout Mountain, GA 1400 Patten Road, Lookout Mountain, Georgia 30750
See Rock City
Celebrate 30 years of holiday tradition at Rock City's award-winning Enchanted Garden of Lights — where joy, wonder, and magic await!
Warm your heart during this nighttime, family tradition as you walk through Rock City Gardens' winter wonderland. Located a quick drive from downtown Chattanooga, this magical Christmas lights experience is one of Chattanooga's memorable winter events.
Take a stroll down the lighted Grand Corridor and experience the twinkle of icy lights! Be immersed in an all-new Santa experience with two photo opportunities for the 30th anniversary of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Carter Cliffs, the original home of Rock City’s founders Garnet and Frieda Carter.
All guests must reserve an entry time in advance online. Tickets cannot be purchased upon arrival at the ticket desk. Gem Members do NOT need reservations.
Hours & Pricing
November 15, 2024 – January 4, 2025 | Hours of Operation: 4:00pm - 10:30pm (11:30pm Peak Nights)
- TICKETS SOLD ONLINE ONLY. Tickets will not be sold in-person. Purchase timed tickets early for best availability.
- GEM MEMBERSHIP: Gem Members do NOT need reservations and are welcome to visit on any night by showing their pass to the greeter, including SOLD OUT nights.
- Pricing for the Enchanted Garden of Lights is based on the date of your visit. After clicking Buy Tickets, choose your visit date from the calendar to see the available ticket options.
- The Enchanted Garden of Lights trail is not fully stroller and handicap accessible. Backpack or Front-style child carriers are recommended and stroller parking is available. A limited access / ADA trail is available to reach certain portions of the trail.
- Guests cannot enter the park for Enchanted Garden of Lights before their entry time. This includes access to inside food options and Santa. Restrooms available on ticket plaza. Starbucks is located across the street and is allowed in the park.