× Expand See Rock City

Celebrate 30 years of holiday tradition at Rock City's award-winning Enchanted Garden of Lights — where joy, wonder, and magic await!

Warm your heart during this nighttime, family tradition as you walk through Rock City Gardens' winter wonderland. Located a quick drive from downtown Chattanooga, this magical Christmas lights experience is one of Chattanooga's memorable winter events.

Take a stroll down the lighted Grand Corridor and experience the twinkle of icy lights! Be immersed in an all-new Santa experience with two photo opportunities for the 30th anniversary of the Enchanted Garden of Lights at Carter Cliffs, the original home of Rock City’s founders Garnet and Frieda Carter.

All guests must reserve an entry time in advance online. Tickets cannot be purchased upon arrival at the ticket desk. Gem Members do NOT need reservations.

Hours & Pricing

November 15, 2024 – January 4, 2025 | Hours of Operation: 4:00pm - 10:30pm (11:30pm Peak Nights)