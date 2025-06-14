× Expand Ryan Theede Wire sculpture by Josh Coté.

Step into a world where art and nature intertwine at the Enchanted Garden Art Show, opening Saturday, June 14, at Grovewood Gallery, with a reception from 2–5 p.m.

This outdoor sculpture invitational showcases the work of eight talented artists from North Carolina and beyond. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Grovewood Village, the exhibition offers a captivating fusion of creativity and natural beauty. Perfect for art enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, this immersive experience is sure to inspire and delight.