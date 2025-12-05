× Expand Ferrum College Season Posters 2025-2025 - Emmet with Logos Emmet Otter flyer

Coming back to Ferrum College for the third year, this family favorite is sure to please with new surprises! The musical "Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas," directed by Emily Blankenship-Tucker, is based on the TV special by Jim Henson, with a cast of many puppets made at Ferrum as well as students and faculty and community members in the human cast.

It’s three days before Christmas, and Mayor Fox has just announced a Christmas talent contest with a grand prize of fifty dollars. Meanwhile, times are tough for Ma and Emmet Otter since Pa passed away, and winning that prize money would allow them to buy each other a secret Christmas gift. Emmet considers forming a jug-band with his friends, but in order to do that he’ll have to put a hole in Ma’s washtub. The problem is, Ma earns money by doing other folks’ laundry in the washtub. Ma thinks about hocking Pa’s old toolbox so she can make a costume for the contest, but Emmet uses those tools to do odd jobs. As Christmas Eve and the talent contest quickly approach, will Ma and Emmet sacrifice what little they have, or will their Christmas wishes come true?

An optional dinner is available before some shows in Franklin Hall next door, and is served by the actors in the tradition of The Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre. Both Franklin Hall and Schoolfield Hall, where our performances are held in the center of campus (between Wiley Dr. and Ferrum Mountain Rd.), are handicapped accessible. We offer alternative meals for those with food allergies when given advance notice; please note dietary and mobility restrictions in the comments at checkout.

Meal ticket sales often end before the show dates, and may not be available at the door. Purchase tickets at www.ferrum.edu/theatre-tickets.

Email us at theatre@ferrum.edu or call the box office at (540) 365-4355. Please leave a message at the box office phone number, and we will make every effort to respond as quickly as possible.

Read more about the 2023 production and the creation of many puppet characters here: https://cardinalnews.org/2023/12/07/ferrum-brings-a-much-loved-puppet-christmas-to-the-stage