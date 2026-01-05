Elkins Ramps & Rails Festival

× Expand Courtesy Mountain Rail WV

Join us in Elkins, WV, for the annual Ramps & Rails Festival, Saturday, April 25, 2026! Learn about this unique indigenous Appalachian leek while enjoying local arts, crafts and live music. Local food vendors show off scrumptious ramp dishes! While enjoying the festival, don't miss one of our short 1-hour train trips! This is a local favorite!

The festivities start at 10am and continue until 4pm. Food vendors concoct delicious ramp-themed foods, like ramp burgers, ramperoni rolls, ramp chili, and ramp risotto with shrimp. There will be about fifty different food and craft booths at the festival.