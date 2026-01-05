Elkins Ramps & Rails Festival

to

Mountain Rail Adventures 315 Railroad Avenue, Elkins, West Virginia 26241

Join us in Elkins, WV, for the annual Ramps & Rails Festival, Saturday, April 25, 2026! Learn about this unique indigenous Appalachian leek while enjoying local arts, crafts and live music. Local food vendors show off scrumptious ramp dishes! While enjoying the festival, don't miss one of our short 1-hour train trips! This is a local favorite!

The festivities start at 10am and continue until 4pm. Food vendors concoct delicious ramp-themed foods, like ramp burgers, ramperoni rolls, ramp chili, and ramp risotto with shrimp. There will be about fifty different food and craft booths at the festival.

Info

Mountain Rail Adventures 315 Railroad Avenue, Elkins, West Virginia 26241
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
304-636-9477
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Elkins Ramps & Rails Festival - 2026-04-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Elkins Ramps & Rails Festival - 2026-04-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Elkins Ramps & Rails Festival - 2026-04-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Elkins Ramps & Rails Festival - 2026-04-25 10:00:00 ical