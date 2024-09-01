Elk Watching Tours

Who says you have to travel out west to go elk watching? In Prestonsburg, they live in our backyard! Jenny Wiley State Resort Park hosts guided elk tours from September to early March.

Elk were reintroduced to Kentucky in 1997 as a restoration project by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife. From 1997 to 2003, 1,513 elk were transported into Kentucky. The reintroduced herd is now 11,000 strong and spans a territory of 16 counties. The best areas for elk habitat are on reclaimed surface mines in eastern Kentucky. Sign up for one of our elk tours and experience these majestic herbivores up close.