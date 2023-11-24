× Expand Downtown Knoxville

Santa is sending Scout Elves to Downtown Knoxville for a magical The Elf on the Shelf® scavenger hunt from the day after Thanksgiving to January 8, 2023.

You'll meet Elves like Twinkle and Sprinkles keeping the sweets swirling at Cruze Farm Ice Cream, a sweet, outgoing Elf named Giggles running around Knoxville Soap Candle & Gifts, Peppamint Cocobee keeping watch over all the delicious lattes at Awaken Coffee, and Mr. Dusty-Bottom working at Pretentious Glass Co's glass studio (which is kind of like Santa's workshop)! Meet all the Scout Elves here.

Ready for your adventure?

Pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Knoxville Visitors Center to guide you through the adventure. The first 5,000 participants will receive a holiday stamp to self-stamp their passes. Or you can download a North Pole Pass here.

When you've spotted Scout Elves at 20 or more locations, you can enter to win prizes at Mast General Store, the Santa-approved Scout Elf Adoption Center.