The Horse Shoe Farm (Horse Shoe Farm Drive) The Elemental Table: A Journey Across Land, Food & Story

From 6-9PM at The Silo Cookhouse, The Elemental Table invites guests to a moveable four-course feast inspired by the natural elements — Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. Each course unfolds in a distinct setting on the farm: a sparkling appetizer on the covered bridge (Air), a tasting by the pond’s edge (Water), an entrée beneath the Mother Tree (Earth), and a fire-kissed dessert beside the bonfire (Fire). Blending culinary artistry with ritual and reflection, it’s a journey through nature’s rhythms paired with seasonal, chef-crafted dishes.