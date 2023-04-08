× Expand Elektra Winds in Concert Facebook Banners - 1 Elektra Winds in Concert

Saturday, April 8, 2023

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

The concert will feature music for wind quartet written by women composers. Space is limited to so please register in advance!

$15 for Members, $20 for General Admission, Seating is limited

About the Musicians

Established in 2015, Elektra Winds is a woodwind quartet founded by professional musicians Dr. Laura Dangerfield Stevens, flute; Dr. Anna Lampidis, oboe; Dr. Eileen Young, clarinet; and Ms. Amber Ferenz Spuller, bassoon. The core members of Elektra Winds teach at several colleges and universities in the area including Wake Forest University, Salem College, and UNC-Chapel Hill. Various members of Elektra Winds perform in at least six regional orchestras, including the Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Salisbury, Western Piedmont, and Asheville symphonies.

Elektra Winds Quartet specializes in the performance of music of the 20-th century and actively searches-out and performs music by women composers. Elektra Winds aims to make the Woodwind Quartet a more prominent and visible ensemble choice by continuing to perform professionally and by commissioning new works in future projects. Elektra musicians encourage and enjoy collaborations with other local professionals at a variety of venues. Elektra musicians regularly perform in duo, trio, quintet, and nonet settings, but the woodwind quartet remains the primary ensemble.

Recent performances include the Concert Series at Lenoir-Rhyne University, High Point University, and Salem College; the Piedmont Wind Symphony Chamber Players recital; Starmount Presbyterian’s “Bach’s Lunch,” Series in Greensboro; and Centenary UMC’s Thursday Morning Music Club in Winston-Salem. Elektra Winds also performs annually at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Winston-Salem. Elektra Winds Trio performed by invitation at the 2019 Darkwater Women in Music Festival at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, playing works

by Claude Arrieu and Jenni Brandon; and Elektra Winds quartet performed on the same festival in 2021.