Egg-stravaganza!

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers Killdeer bird's eggs

Historic Area

Eggs are popping up all over Sky Meadows State Park. Welcome spring with a day of egg-citing family activities. Explore the diverse park landscapes that allow our egg laying species to thrive including insects, reptiles, amphibians and our feathered friends. Join park rangers and members from K2C Wildlife Encounters and Virginia Master Naturalists in the Historic Area. Kids, use your scavenger hunting skills using clues from Harriet's Story, a fictional account from a young girl growing up in the Crooked Run Valley in the 1850s. Don't forget to fly on over to our chicken coop and try your hand in our chicken walk!

$10/car parking fee.