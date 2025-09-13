Educator Workshop: WILD About Salamanders

×

This workshop is open to individuals studying for the NC Environmental Education Certification or those needing CE Credits to maintain their certification and will focus on salamanders in North Carolina. Hosted by Tanya Poole of N.C. Wildlife Commission and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation’s own Interpretation and Education staff, this workshop will focus on the various types of salamanders in North Carolina, specifically those found in Western North Carolina. We will cover life cycles, habitats, identification, anatomy and much more, and hopefully spend time outdoors looking for salamanders. Participants will also test out activities they can take back to their classrooms. The program is open to all interested educators. All participants qualify for CEU and EE Criteria II or III credits. This workshop is free to attend, although advance registration is required. Limited to 25 participants.