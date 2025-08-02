Educator Workshop: WILD About Elk

×

This workshop is open to individuals studying for the NC Environmental Education Certification or those needing CE Credits to maintain their certification and will focus on elk in North Carolina. Hosted by Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation’s own Interpretation and Education staff, this workshop will teach participants about the life history and management of elk, as well as how to incorporate activities about elk into the N.C. Curriculum. Participants will also get to meet the bull elk who call Grandfather Mountain home and what it takes to keep them healthy and happy. NC EE Certification Credit: Criteria II or III and CEU credit are available upon completion of workshop. This workshop is free to attend, although advance registration is required. Limited to 25 participants.