Educator Workshop: Project Learning Tree

×

Join preservice teachers, K-8 classroom and nonformal educators as we explore activities in the Project Learning Tree Explore Your Environment K-8 Activity Guide. Every participant will leave the workshop with a copy of this guide that includes 50 hands-on, multidisciplinary activities to connect children to nature and increase young people’s awareness and knowledge about their environment. The activities in this resource are supported by a robust Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) correlation guide, building durable STEM Skills, and differentiated instruction. This workshop has a $20 registration fee. Participants must register by Friday, June 6 at 5 p.m.