Educator Workshop: Methods of Teaching Environmental Education

The focus of this 10-hour workshop is to prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds and experiences in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary Environmental Education teaching methods. Participants will learn about a variety of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies; and the workshop will include multiple interactive components. This is a required workshop for all NC Environmental Education Certification candidates. This workshop may also count for Continuing Education for those educators who are already certified. This workshop is free to attend, although advance registration is required. Limited to 25 participants.