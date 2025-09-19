× Expand Edinburg Ole Time Festival

The 44th Edinburg Ole Time Festival is scheduled for September 19-21, 2025. This is Shenandoah County’s oldest community festival and continues to draw patrons from a multi-state area. Our festival is unique in that it highlights the gentle charm of small town living while educating about our history and culture. This focus is reflected in:

Opening Ceremony and Community singing at the Ole Time Singalong Craft demonstrations including blacksmithing, spinning, basket making and apple butter boiling Live music from different musical eras to entertain and educate Living history encampment beside the Historic Edinburg Mill and Museum Lectures by noted area historians, Richard Kleese Antique car and tractor display Ole Timers baseball game 1940’s gas station and taxi cab Ole timey entertainment such as square dancing, bed race, beard contest and a duck race down the creek Crafters and Artisans selling their wares Informative displays at the Edinburg Mill Museum March through Town Parade Even the delicious food reflects the delights of a different era including fried tenderloin sandwiches, sloppy pot pie, and barbecued chicken.

The Ole Time Festival is run by a volunteer committee and sponsored by the Edinburg Heritage Foundation and the Town of Edinburg and funded by donations from area businesses and individuals. Proceeds from the festival go to support various town projects and to support the Edinburg Mill.