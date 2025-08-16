Eastmont Tomato Festival
Eastmont Community Foundation 267 Alleghany Spring Rd, Shawsville, Virginia 24162
Come to Shawsville, Virginia, for the Eastmont Tomato Festival Saturday, August 16, 2025! This event is sponsored by the Eastmont Community Foundation (formerly MVCF), a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for the people of eastern Montgomery County, Virginia.
