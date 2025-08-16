Eastmont Tomato Festival

to

Eastmont Community Foundation 267 Alleghany Spring Rd, Shawsville, Virginia 24162

Come to Shawsville, Virginia, for the Eastmont Tomato Festival Saturday, August 16, 2025! This event is sponsored by the Eastmont Community Foundation (formerly MVCF), a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for the people of eastern Montgomery County, Virginia.

Info

Eastmont Community Foundation 267 Alleghany Spring Rd, Shawsville, Virginia 24162
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Eastmont Tomato Festival - 2025-08-16 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Eastmont Tomato Festival - 2025-08-16 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Eastmont Tomato Festival - 2025-08-16 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Eastmont Tomato Festival - 2025-08-16 10:00:00 ical