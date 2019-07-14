Eastern Festival Orchestra featuring Awadagin Pratt

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

Under the direction of Maestro Gerard Schwarz, the Eastern Festival Orchestra returns to the festival for an evening of symphonic music featuring soloists Awadagin Pratt, piano and Morgan Short, harp. The program includes masterworks by Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel and Claude Debussy.

$25 Adult

$22.50 Pick 5 Discount (10% off)

$10 Student/Child

Free Child ticket (17 and under) with purchase of Adult ticket

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
8008412787
