Easter Smoky Mountain Sunrise

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Smoky Mountain Sunrise at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is hosting Smoky Mountain Sunrise on Easter Sunday, April 9. A limited number of fortunate VIP guests will have the opportunity to access Gatlinburg SkyLift Park to see the sunrise from the best vantage point in Gatlinburg.

Beginning at 6 a.m., VIP ticket holders will ride the SkyLift to the top of Crockett Mountain to be greeted by live music and complimentary donuts and coffee with a branded mug to take home as a souvenir. Advance reservations are required. VIP Tickets are valid for the entire operating day.