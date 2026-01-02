Easter Hat Parade

× Expand Courtesy Dogwood Crafters

Bring your Easter Bonnet to wear in the Parade! Enjoy kid's activities and meet the Easter Bunny and helpers who will be handing out Easter candies. Dogwood Crafters will have a table set up outside to help you decorate your hat. Easter Egg Hunt at 11 am at Monteith Park. Registration for the Parade begins at 11:00 am, then join us at Town Hall on Front Street at 2:00 pm on Front Street for the Parade of people and pets wearing unique hats.

Awards are announced after the Parade. Ribbons are given for the Prettiest, Funniest, Largest, Smallest, Most Unusual, Most Easter-like, Best Smelling, Cutest, Most Outrageous, Best In Show and "Poofiest" hats among other unusual categories. There is even a ribbon awarded to the Best Animal in Show!