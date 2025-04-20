Easter Brunch + Egg Hunt at The Horse Shoe Farm

× Expand The Horse Shoe Farm The Horse Shoe Farm

Celebrate with the whole family at The Horse Shoe Farm’s Silo Cookhouse this Easter with a delicious brunch buffet crafted from farm-fresh ingredients. Gather with your loved ones around the table and indulge in delightful Southern favorites, from honey roasted ham to house biscuits with savory jam and butter. Guests can build their own omelets at a bespoke station, select from an assortment of fresh salads, and enjoy tasty desserts like carrot cake cupcakes to get into the easter spirit. Most excitingly for the little ones, guests to the Silo Cookhouse Easter Brunch can participate in a fun-filled easter egg hunt on the property starting at 2pm!

Sunday April 20 from 11am to 3pm, reservations required. $85/adults, $50/kids age 3-12.