Easter Arts & Craft Show

Gatlinburg Convention Center 234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, Tennessee 37738

The Great Smoky Arts & Crafts show hosts unique handmade gifts created by artisan members of the community at the annual Spring show at the Gatlinburg Convention Center March 10-15, 2026.

This free-to-the-public show, filled with handcrafted work of demonstrating local artisans and featuring guest craftspeople from all around the USA, is an event to visit while in Gatlinburg. Unique handcrafted gifts and products produced by members of Great Smoky Arts & Crafts Community are placed on display and offered for sale as they host their annual Easter show at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Demonstrations are part of the show.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
865-412-1012
