East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo

to

Knoxville Convention Center 701 Henley Street, Knoxville, Tennessee

300+ Vendors and 18,000+ Attendees!

Hundreds of vendors covering over 100,000 square feet, pro-angler seminars, prizes and contests, and fun for the whole family–this mega-event is unrivaled in size and scope by other boating and fishing shows. We have the largest selection of fishing boats, kayaks, tackle, custom lures, rods, reels, apparel, marine electronics, and fishing accessories.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
865-801-1832
to
