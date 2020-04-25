Stop by the Explorer Outpost programs during the 50th Anniversary year of Earth Week to learn about the park's dark sky and water conservation efforts. Hear about the negative effects of light pollution, and how Sky Meadows has worked to reduce light pollution from the park. See our interactive water conservation table and hear of our efforts to reduce agricultural waste in waterways that lead to the Chesapeake Bay.

Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Dark Sky Conservation.

Sunday, April 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Water Conservation.

$10/car parking fee.