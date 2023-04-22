Earth Day Service Project

× Expand Virginia State Parks staff/volunteers View from trail in Lost Mountain area of Sky Meadows

Lost Mountain Entrance.

Get your hands dirty as we work to mitigate invasive species and improve the natural environment along our valley trails. Join park rangers as they work to identify and capture these species that have made a home in our woods. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Round trip hike to work site is approximately 1 mile from the Lost Mountain parking lot. Tools will be provided. Dress for the weather and bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen. Take pride in knowing you have contributed to the trails of Sky Meadows, improving them for future enjoyment.

$10/car parking fee.