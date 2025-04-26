× Expand Sky Meadows Staff Volunteer Earth Day Service Project

April 26, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Sky Meadows will celebrate Earth Day by introducing visitors to the Homegrown National Park Initiative, which is a grassroots call-to-action to regenerate our planet's biodiversity. The event will begin with a showing of Homegrown National Park's What's the Rush, a 25-minute-long video which encourages a new culture where we all make a difference by removing invasive species and planting natives where we live, work and play. After the video showing, participants will hike to the Hadow Trail, where experienced Trailblazers and members of the Shenandoah Chapter of Master Naturalists will assist in the identification and removal of invasive garlic mustard. Collected garlic mustard will be used to make garlic pesto for a biodiversity-enhancing snack! All tools and supplies will be provided. All ages are welcome and no experience is required. Total hike to and from the work site is approximately 2 miles. Please wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and comfortable hiking shoes. ​​​Bring work gloves, water, a snack (optional), bug spray and sunscreen.

Registration is highly encouraged. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-service-project-at-sky-meadows-tickets-1247420691869?aff=oddtdtcreator.

About Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Virginia State Parks offers a range of special events and activities highlighting the importance of conservation and sustainability. Visitors are invited to participate in educational programs, guided nature walks, wildlife observation, tree plantings and service projects to help preserve the beauty and biodiversity of the state’s 43 parks.

Other details

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov