Earl Scruggs Music Festival
to
Tryon International Equestrian Center 4066 Pea Ridge Road, Mill Spring, North Carolina 28756
×
Courtesy Earl Scruggs Music Festival
Bringing the best of bluegrass, Americana, and roots music together with fans who have a true appreciation for the music, the Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Tryon for a multi-day celebration of Mr. Scruggs’ incredible contributions and the rich musical culture of the region. Come join us August 29-31, 2025, at Tryon International.
Info
Tryon International Equestrian Center 4066 Pea Ridge Road, Mill Spring, North Carolina 28756
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family