Bringing the best of bluegrass, Americana, and roots music together with fans who have a true appreciation for the music, the Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Tryon for a multi-day celebration of Mr. Scruggs’ incredible contributions and the rich musical culture of the region. Come join us August 29-31, 2025, at Tryon International.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
