Emerald Village invites you to our “Dynamite Days” celebration in Little Switzerland, NC! Saturday and Sunday, May 23 & 24, 2020 (Memorial Day weekend) from 9AM to 6PM both days, plus a special nighttime Blacklight Mine Tour Saturday at 9PM. Festival activities include a kid’s Treasure Hunt, living history demos by mining re-enactor “The Salt Maker” (as seen on the History Channel), talks by internationally known geologist Alex Glover, delicious food vendors and Pelican’s SnoBalls, awesome local craft vendors, live music both days, guided hikes to hidden mines, and our highly rated gem mining, mine tours, mineral collecting, gold panning, and Discovery Mill museum (with major updates for 2020)! 331 McKinney Mine Road, Little Switzerland, NC. You don’t want to miss it!!