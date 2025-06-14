Dupont Forest Bike Wash

× Expand Courtesy Friends of DuPont Forest Support Friends of DuPont Forest with a bike wash and live music.

Come and show your support for DuPont State Forest while showing your bike some love! If you’re not a cyclist but still love DuPont, come support the Forest while enjoying live music and so much more during the Bike Wash on Saturday, June 14, at Trailside Brewing.

This family-friendly event is a membership drive for Friends of DuPont Forest. Every membership directly supports the Forest and is crucial to its maintenance.

With the purchase of an individual membership at the event, you will receive 1 complimentary bicycle wash and lube.

With the purchase of a family membership, you will receive 2 complimentary bike wash and lubes. These services will be provided courtesy of some of the area's most talented bike mechanics.

In addition to the membership drive and bike services, we will also have live music performed by Blue Ridge Betty and The Late Shifters.