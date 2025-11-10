Duo Delights - ACMF Winter Residency

× Expand ACMF ACMF Winter 2025 Basic Advert - 1 Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Winter Residency

Duo Delights: Festive Treats at Train Station, Shepherdstown

Experience ACMF’s beloved Duo Delights as our Winter Residency returns to the charming Shepherdstown Train Station for an early-afternoon musical treat! Enjoy a unique “round robin” of festive duets as our stellar string musicians pair off in ever-changing combinations, offering a delightful sampler of musical morsels in an intimate setting. Tickets include a hot chocolate and a sweet seasonal treat from our friends at Bolivar Bread Bakery.

Musicians

Violin | Rachelle Hunt, Chris Jusell

Viola | Danielle Wiebe-Burke

Cello | Katie Tertell​​

Bass | Sam Suggs

Due to the intimate venue, limited seating is available for this event.

​Featuring works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, as well as many inspired holiday offerings from our favorite carols, to music that will get your feet astompin’ and more!​