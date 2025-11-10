Duo Delights - ACMF Winter Residency
to
Train Station, Shepherdstown 111 Audrey Egle Drive, Shepherdstown, West Virginia 25443
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Winter Residency
Duo Delights: Festive Treats at Train Station, Shepherdstown
Experience ACMF’s beloved Duo Delights as our Winter Residency returns to the charming Shepherdstown Train Station for an early-afternoon musical treat! Enjoy a unique “round robin” of festive duets as our stellar string musicians pair off in ever-changing combinations, offering a delightful sampler of musical morsels in an intimate setting. Tickets include a hot chocolate and a sweet seasonal treat from our friends at Bolivar Bread Bakery.
Musicians
Violin | Rachelle Hunt, Chris Jusell
Viola | Danielle Wiebe-Burke
Cello | Katie Tertell
Bass | Sam Suggs
Due to the intimate venue, limited seating is available for this event.
Featuring works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, as well as many inspired holiday offerings from our favorite carols, to music that will get your feet astompin’ and more!