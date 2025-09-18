Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival

We are so excited to have everyone back here on the farm September 18-20, 2025, for our 25th annual festival. The lineup is stellar, and we are excited to present these fine entertainers for your enjoyment. Tickets will again be available right here through our website soon.

See you in September!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
865-397-7942
