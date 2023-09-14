× Expand Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival

Save the Date ~ September 14-15-16, 2023

We are so excited to have everyone back here on the farm September 14-16 for our 23rd annual festival. It seems like it has been an eternity since we were all together enjoying the music and camaraderie. The lineup is stellar and we are excited to present these fine entertainers for your enjoyment. Tickets will again be available right here through our website soon.

See you in September!

Check out The Lineup!

In case you aren’t aware - our campground is open most of the year.

So, why you don’t you stop by sometime for a visit? We’d be glad to see you.

Please note, the following is not allowed in the performance area:

NO smoking

NO pets

NO glass containers

Located in beautiful East Tennessee near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg, Dollywood, Sevierville, Pigeon Forge, and only 22 mi. from downtown Knoxville. You can find us just off I-40 exit # 407

525 East Dumplin Valley Road, Kodak, TN 37764.

(For this year only there will be no potluck on Wed. night)

15 Bands perform in our Covered Performance Area

Rain or shine shows start each day at noon and go until 11 pm

Picking & Jamming all week

Sound provided by Blue Ridge Sound

Emcee Freddy Smith

Food and Merchandise Vendors

Restrooms/showers

FREE Parking

Bring your own chair

Did we mention LOTS of jamming

Camping by Reservation only​​